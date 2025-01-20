Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $63,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $396.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

