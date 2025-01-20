Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 790 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.