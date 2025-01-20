Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HSBC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

About HSBC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.