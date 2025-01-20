Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 557.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

BZLFF stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.