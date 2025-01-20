Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 557.0 days.
BZLFF stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34.
