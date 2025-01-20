Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $113.63 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

