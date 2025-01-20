Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Position Boosted by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for approximately 5.0% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $113.63 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

