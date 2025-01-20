Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Calix Trading Down 0.1 %

CALX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 233,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,743. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

