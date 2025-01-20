Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

