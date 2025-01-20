Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

