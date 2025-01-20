Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,732 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.92 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

