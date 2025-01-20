Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $69.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

