Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

