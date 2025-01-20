Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 132.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 29.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 653,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,529. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

