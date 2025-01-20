CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 696,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.22.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $726.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $612.70 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $781.14 and its 200-day moving average is $854.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

