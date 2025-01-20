Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.
Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham Lodging Trust
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.