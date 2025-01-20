Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,111. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $431.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.73%.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

