Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX opened at $161.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

