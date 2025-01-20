Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stake Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $19,545,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,280,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $141.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $3,880,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

