City Holding Co. Acquires 8,498 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

