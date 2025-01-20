City Holding Co. Buys 9,852 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH opened at $64.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

