City Holding Co. Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.52 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

