City Holding Co. Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

