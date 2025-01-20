City Holding Co. Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 305,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

