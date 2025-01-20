City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $225.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.81 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

