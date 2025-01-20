City Holding Co. Sells 180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

