Clarius Group LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $131.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock worth $150,523,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

