Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Ferguson by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $177.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

