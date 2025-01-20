Clarius Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $522.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.