Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 189,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

