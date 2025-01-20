Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,663,000.

MGK opened at $346.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $261.32 and a 52-week high of $358.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

