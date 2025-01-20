Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $186.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $142.12 and a 1 year high of $192.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

