Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 755,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA stock opened at $76.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.