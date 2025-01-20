Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
COGNY stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Cogna Educação has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
