Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

