Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.44.
CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Colliers International Group stock opened at $137.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.49.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
