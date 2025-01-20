Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $137.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.