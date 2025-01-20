CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CommScope by 109.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

