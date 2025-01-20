Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $105.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.