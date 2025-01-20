Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Raised by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.05 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.51 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $6,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. This trade represents a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

