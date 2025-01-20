Contrasting Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zuora and WaveDancer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zuora alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $431.66 million 3.55 -$68.19 million ($0.49) -20.36 WaveDancer $7.74 million 1.00 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 5 2 0 2.29 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zuora and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -16.34% -2.99% -0.58% WaveDancer -17.55% -57.30% -27.44%

Risk and Volatility

Zuora has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zuora beats WaveDancer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc. provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships. It also provides Zuora Platform, an orchestration engine for all subscription data and processes; and other software. The company markets its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About WaveDancer

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.