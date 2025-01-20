Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $626.84 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.07 and a 12-month high of $627.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

