Corundum Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVW opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.62 and a 12 month high of $105.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
