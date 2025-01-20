Corundum Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $592.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.14 and a 52 week high of $597.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.66 and a 200 day moving average of $499.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

