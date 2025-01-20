Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,075,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,096,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $943.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $675.96 and a 12 month high of $1,008.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $949.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $901.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

