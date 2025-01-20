Cove Private Wealth LLC Buys 80,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 693.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.30 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
