Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 83,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This trade represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

