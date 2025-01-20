Critical Comparison: Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) and ENI (NYSE:E)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riverdale Oil and Gas and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 ENI 0 6 3 0 2.33

ENI has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given ENI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ENI 2.76% 11.03% 4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, suggesting that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and ENI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENI $102.67 billion 0.48 $5.16 billion $1.67 17.34

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Summary

ENI beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded on February 10, 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

