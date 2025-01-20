Critical Contrast: Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) versus Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 9.30% 49.91% 7.27% Healthcare Triangle -60.08% -773.20% -143.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 7 2 2.71 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Light & Wonder and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.50%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Healthcare Triangle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.74 $163.00 million $3.22 27.96 Healthcare Triangle $33.20 million 0.16 -$12.34 million ($2.18) -0.44

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Healthcare Triangle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Healthcare Triangle on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.