CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
CSP Price Performance
NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 28,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,754. CSP has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -324.94 and a beta of 1.44.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.
CSP Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CSP during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSP
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.