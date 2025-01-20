CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 28,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,754. CSP has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a P/E ratio of -324.94 and a beta of 1.44.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. CSP’s payout ratio is currently -239.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CSP by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CSP during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

