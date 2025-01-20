CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 659,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.6 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $9.67 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
