CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 659,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.6 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $9.67 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

