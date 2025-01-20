Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 526,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,879. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $447.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 939.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 445,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 256,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

