Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stock Position Raised by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 324,585 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 24.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $29,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 164,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

